Shares of ITC were down -0.32% at 09:55 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. ITC shares traded -0.32% lower at 199.45, giving it a market capitalization of 2,45,168.55 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.67% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods was up 0.3%. Among related stocks, GODFRYPHLP rose 0.66%, VSTIND rose 0.71%, and NTCIND fell 2.06%.

At day's low, ITC shares fell as much as -0.45% to 199.20, after opening at 200.70. ITC shares had closed at 200.10 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 199.20 to 201.85 on BSE.

On BSE, ITC shares had a 52-week high of 282.95 on Jul 08, 2019 and a 52-week low of 134.95 on Mar 13, 2020. In the past one month, ITC shares have traded in a range of 157.10 to 205.25 while in the last week, between 195.00 to 205.25. 0.89 Lakh shares of ITC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, ITC had posted standalone revenues of 12013.01 crore and profits of 4141.93 crore.

