Shares of ITC were down -0.32% at 09:55 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. ITC shares traded -0.32% lower at ₹199.45, giving it a market capitalization of ₹2,45,168.55 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.67% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods was up 0.3%. Among related stocks, GODFRYPHLP rose 0.66%, VSTIND rose 0.71%, and NTCIND fell 2.06%.

At day's low, ITC shares fell as much as -0.45% to ₹199.20, after opening at ₹200.70. ITC shares had closed at ₹200.10 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹199.20 to ₹201.85 on BSE.

On BSE, ITC shares had a 52-week high of ₹282.95 on Jul 08, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹134.95 on Mar 13, 2020. In the past one month, ITC shares have traded in a range of ₹157.10 to ₹205.25 while in the last week, between ₹195.00 to ₹205.25. 0.89 Lakh shares of ITC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, ITC had posted standalone revenues of ₹12013.01 crore and profits of ₹4141.93 crore.

