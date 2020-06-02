Shares of ITC were down -1.52% at 14:55 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. ITC shares traded -1.52% lower at ₹197.55, giving it a market capitalization of ₹2,42,833.03 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.37% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods was down -0.1%. Among related stocks, GODFRYPHLP rose 2.21%, VSTIND fell 0.05%, and NTCIND rose 12.66%.

At day's low, ITC shares fell as much as -1.65% to ₹197.30, after opening at ₹201.80. ITC shares had closed at ₹200.60 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹197.30 to ₹201.80 on BSE.

On BSE, ITC shares had a 52-week high of ₹282.95 on Jul 08, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹134.95 on Mar 13, 2020. In the past one month, ITC shares have traded in a range of ₹157.10 to ₹205.25 while in the last week, between ₹186.85 to ₹205.25. 8.09 Lakh shares of ITC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, ITC had posted standalone revenues of ₹12013.01 crore and profits of ₹4141.93 crore.

