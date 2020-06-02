ITC LTD. share price down 1.52% at 14:55 today

On BSE, ITC shares had a 52-week high of ₹282.95 on Jul 08, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹134.95 on Mar 13, 2020. In the past one month, ITC shares have traded in a range of ₹157.10 to ₹205.25 while in the last week, between ₹186.85 to ₹205.25. 8.09 Lakh shares of ITC were traded on the BSE today.