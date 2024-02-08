ITC share price drops over 4% as BAT says working towards monetising some of its stake
BAT's shareholding in ITC decreased to 29.02% in 2023 from 29.19% in 2022.
ITC share price traded over 4% lower on Thursday as its largest shareholder BAT is working towards offloading some of its stake in the cigarette-to-hotels conglomerate. ITC share price declined as much as 4.62% to ₹411.85 apiece on the BSE.
