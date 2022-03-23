ITC share price: Edelweiss Wealth sees 80% upside in long term

Speaking on the reason for being bullish on ITC shares; Edelweiss Wealth research report said, "A strong upside move of prices on the ratio chart of ITC/FMCG suggests a strong out-performance by the stock in the sector. Prices on the ratio chart suggest a base formation hinting towards the start of a strong out-performance by the stock. A probable formation of an inverted head and shoulder pattern on the weekly charts and a time series analysis on the quarterly chart indicate a change in trend and resurgence of the super bull cycle." The report went on to add that ratio chart on a P&F platform indicates a strong base building formation underway since two years.