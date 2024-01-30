ITC share price falls after Q3 results, dividend; analysts cut target price on weak cigarette volumes; Should you buy?
ITC's Cigarettes segment disappointed as it witnessed consolidation on a high base after a period of sustained growth momentum. Cigarette volumes dipped 2% YoY and was up 5% QoQ.
ITC share price declined in the early trade on Tuesday after the company reported its Q3 results with lower-than-expected cigarette volumes. ITC shares fell as much as 1.84% to ₹441.70 apiece on the BSE.
