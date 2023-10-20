ITC share price falls almost 2% post Q2 results; should you buy the stock? Here's what top brokerages say
ITC on Thursday reported a 10 per cent YoY rise in its standalone net profit to ₹4,927 crore in the September quarter of FY24. ITC share price has gained about 31 per cent in the last one year against an 11 per cent gain in the equity benchmark Sensex.
ITC share price fell almost 2 per cent in early deals on Friday, October 20, on BSE, a day after the company released its July-September quarter (Q2) earnings. ITC share price opened at ₹449.55 against the previous close of ₹450.30 and fell 1.6 per cent to the level of ₹443.25 in Friday's trade so far.
