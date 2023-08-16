ITC share price gains after Q1 results; Should buy, sell or hold? Here’s what brokerages recommend3 min read 16 Aug 2023, 09:27 AM IST
ITC’s cigarette business clocked nearly 13% YoY revenue growth at ₹7,465.27 crore on the back of healthy cigarette volume growth of 8% in Q1FY24, while its operating profit rose 11% on year to ₹4,656 crore.
ITC share price gained a percent on Wednesday after the company reported its Q1 results and approved the demerger of its hotels business. ITC shares gained as much as 1.52% to ₹455.80 apiece on the BSE.
