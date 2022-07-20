ITC share price hits 52-week high amid company's AGM4 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 12:09 PM IST
- ITC share price may go up to ₹340 apiece levels in short term, said Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities
ITC share price: Amid Annual General meeting (AGM) of the company, shares of ITC today hit a new 52-week peak of ₹299.50 apiece levels. ITC share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit its new 52-week high within an hour of opening bell today. After making its 52-week low of ₹204.35 on NSE in February 2022, ITC share price has been in uptrend and in these five months, it has surged more than 45 per cent.