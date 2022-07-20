ITC share price hits 52-week high amid company's AGM

Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities went on to add that the stock is getting benefit of doubt as well because market is buzzing with speculations that GoI may announce divestment of ITC in near term. However, neither the GoI nor any ITC officials have uttered any word in this regard. In fact, neither of the two have dropped a single hint in this regard. Singhal advised investors to discard this divestment trigger while making any investment decision in regard to the ITC shares. He said that ITC share price may go up to ₹340 levels in short term. Those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to hold the counter with trailing stop loss at ₹265 whereas fresh buyers can buy the scrip in ₹275 to current levels, maintaining stop loss at ₹265 apiece levels.