ITC share price hits fresh 52-week high; mcap tops ₹6 lakh crore mark

ITC share price hits fresh 52-week high; mcap tops ₹6 lakh crore mark3 min read 20 Jul 2023, 02:40 PM IST
ITC share price: ITC's share price reached a new 52-week high of ₹493.40, boosting its market cap above ₹6 lakh crore. Analysts expect further growth and recommend buying the stock.
ITC share price climbed 3 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹493.40 in intraday trade on BSE on Thursday, boosting the market capitalisation of the stock to over ₹6 lakh crore mark. The stock opened at ₹479.05 against the previous close of ₹478.85 and rose 3 per cent to its 52-week high of ₹493.40.
