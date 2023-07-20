ITC share price hits fresh 52-week high; mcap tops ₹6 lakh crore mark

ITC share price climbed 3 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹493.40 in intraday trade on BSE on Thursday, boosting the market capitalisation of the stock to over ₹6 lakh crore mark. The stock opened at ₹479.05 against the previous close of ₹478.85 and rose 3 per cent to its 52-week high of ₹493.40.

The stock has surged over 44 per cent in the current calendar year against a 10 per cent gain in the equity benchmark Sensex.

Analysts are expecting the stock to rise even further.

"ITC is showing a very strong continuation pattern wherein it witnesses a small consolidation on daily charts followed by a breakout pushing the prices higher which was then followed by consolidation," Gaurav Bissa, VP of InCred Equities pointed out.

"The stock has witnessed a fresh consolidation breakout; however, it is approaching the ascending wedge hurdle placed at ₹500 levels. One can use a decline towards ₹470 level to add the stock for a short-term trading target of ₹510. A close above ₹510 will trigger a wedge breakout which can push the stock price towards ₹550 levels," Bissa said.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers pointed out that for the last couple of years, this stock has been in a solidly established uptrend constantly trading above all critical exponential moving averages.

"At the current juncture, it has given a range breakout from its previous 11 trading session range of ₹465-480, followed by RSI daily complementing its up move. Any dip to ₹465 can be used to add some fresh longs. The upside is expected around ₹525 and a stop loss could be placed at ₹460 on a daily close basis," said Patel.

Brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services has a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹525.

"From the core cigarette business perspective, we expect rational tax hikes ahead, given a higher share of the ad-valorem component leading to the build-up of volumes, which along with improving mix would aid a high-single-digit EBIT growth," Emkay said.

"In non-cigarette operations, we continue to see profitable growth and improving return profile, where segments are self-sufficient to address their growth needs. Amid the enhanced demand setting in F&B (food and beverages), agri export and paper, we see execution to be the key. We continue to see ahead-of-time capex as a business moat, which enhances the company’s structural prospects. Value unlocking in hotel operations remains a near-term catalyst," Emkay said.

The company will disclose its June quarter earnings in the near future and brokerage firms expect a decent year-on-year rise in its profit.

Brokerage firm Phillip Capital expects mid-single-digit cigarette volume growth on the back of market share gains, focus on innovation and return to normalcy.

However, the brokerage firm believes ITC's FMCG business growth might have moderated in Q1FY24. Agri and paper may see a significant correction in the overall pricing. EBITDA margin may see nearly 534bps expansion owing to improved sales mix, Phillip Capital said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects a 5 per cent YoY volume growth in ITC's cigarettes business while gross margin and EBITDA margin may expand nearly 720bp and 460bp YoY, respectively, on a weak base.

“Outlook on the agri, paper and packaging and hotel businesses is a crucial monitorable while the outlook on the demand scenario for cigarettes and 'other FMCG' segment will also be in focus," Motilal Oswal said.

