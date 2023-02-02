ITC share price hits life-time high after budget. Can it rise further?

Advising ITC shareholders to book profit, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi said, "Though at the current juncture, ITC is looking lucrative one needs to pay attention to the short-term return of 18% (In the Last month's time) which is very unusual for ITC. Also, on a daily scale, ITC has formed a bearish crab pattern which is a matter of concern. From an Indicator point of view: Daily MACD is overstretched along with DAILY RSI is extremely overbought at 83 approx. thus hinting towards possible profit booking in the coming few sessions."