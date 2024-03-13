Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  ITC share price jumps over 8% as BAT sells 3.5% stake in a block deal
BREAKING NEWS

ITC share price jumps over 8% as BAT sells 3.5% stake in a block deal

Ankit Gohel

  • ITC shares have corrected nearly 20% from its peak and are down more than 13% year-to-date (YTD) amidst news of the stake sale by BAT.

BAT said it would sell a 3.5% stake in the Indian cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate, ITC Ltd, in block deals.

ITC share price jumped over 8% in early trade on Wednesday amid reports of a block deal in the stock with British American Tobacco Plc (BAT) likely to be the seller of ITC shares.

ITC shares rallied as much as 8.59% to 439.00 apiece on the BSE.

Around 43.7 crore ITC shares, amounting to 3.5% of the total equity of the company, changed hands in a block deal that took place in the pre-market block window. The shares were sold at an average price of 400.4 apiece, taking the total transaction value to 17,491 crore, reports said.

Earlier, BAT said it would sell a 3.5% stake in the Indian cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate, ITC Ltd, in block deals.

Mint had reported that BAT, which holds over 29% of the cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate, will sell the shares at 384–400.25 each, implying a 4–5% discount to ITC’s Tuesday closing price of 401.90 on the NSE.

Read here: BAT to sell 3.5% in ITC on Wednesday, may raise up to 17,480 crore

According to a term sheet seen by Mint, the lock-in period for the deal is 180 days.

After the sale, BAT’s shareholding in ITC will be 25.5%. On 9 February, the company told investors that its shareholding would not fall below 25%.

“With this transaction, BAT can accelerate the start of a sustainable buyback, while enabling us to continue to deleverage towards a new target range of 2–2.5X adjusted net debt/adjusted EBITDA," said Tadeu Marroco, chief executive of BAT.

He added that BAT looks forward to remaining important shareholders in ITC as it continues its journey of growth.

ITC shares have corrected nearly 20% from its peak and are down more than 13% year-to-date (YTD) amidst news of the stake sale by BAT.

Brokerage firm CLSA believes this correction offers an attractive multiple in a volatile market and has upgraded ITC stock to ‘Buy’ with a target price of 486 per share.

At 9:20 am, ITC shares were trading 6.15% higher at 429.10 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

