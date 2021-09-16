ITC share price today surged near to its 52-week high of ₹239 per share as the stock made a surprise rally of 7% in early deals on Thursday after being somewhat of a dull performer amid the recent bull market rally. ITC's scrip is up just 7% this year as compared to a nearly 23% rise in benchmark Sensex.

According to stock market experts, the sudden rise in the counter today has been on an expected line as it had remained undervalued for long. Experts believe that the fundamentals of the company are quite strong and in the wake of unlock theme, its revenue is expected to go northward.

Speaking on ITC share price rally; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "ITC shares were highly undervalued as they had not participated in the market rally post-second wave of Covid-19. So, this rally can be attributed to the stock specific trade strategy of the market investors who are putting money in the quality stocks available at discounted price. But, the stock hasn't been able to sustain at highs. It has remained range-bound between ₹200 to ₹240 for the last 10-month. Fresh buyers should wait and see whether the stock manages to break its jinx and sustains at new highs."

Unveiling investment strategy in regard to ITC shares; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Market is anxiously awaiting fresh breakout at ₹230 on closing basis. If ITC share closes above ₹230 apiece today, then only one can buy this counter for 3-month target of ₹270 maintaining stop loss at ₹224." He said that there is not much trigger in the market. This rise in the counter is mainly due to the stock quoting at discounted price against its peers like Nestle, Britannia, etc. He said that major trigger that market is expecting is announcement of demerger, which is expected to take place in the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

