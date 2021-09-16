ITC share price surges to near 52-week high. Should you buy?

Unveiling investment strategy in regard to ITC shares; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Market is anxiously awaiting fresh breakout at ₹230 on closing basis. If ITC share closes above ₹230 apiece today, then only one can buy this counter for 3-month target of ₹270 maintaining stop loss at ₹224." He said that there is not much trigger in the market. This rise in the counter is mainly due to the stock quoting at discounted price against its peers like Nestle, Britannia, etc. He said that major trigger that market is expecting is announcement of demerger, which is expected to take place in the company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}