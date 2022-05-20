ITC share price near highest in 3 years. What's moving the stock?

Highlighting the reasons for rise in ITC shares, Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "ITC share price is in bull trend and it may further continue to rally in upcoming sessions in short term. It has recently given breakout at ₹255 levels on closing basis. So, those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to hold the stock for short term target of ₹320 whereas fresh buyers may also enter at current levels."