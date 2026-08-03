ITC share price rallies 4% despite a drop in Q1 profit. Should you buy, sell FMCG stock after Q1 results 2026?

FMCG giant ITC share price surged as much as 3.81% on the NSE in Monday's trading session despite the conglomerate posting weaker-than-expected performance for the April-June quarter (Q1 FY26-27).

The FMCG stock opened at ₹284.45 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹281 on Friday last week. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹292.55 apiece on NSE on 3 August.

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ITC Q1 results 2026 ITC reported a decline in its June quarter (Q1 FY27) profit as a sharp hike in cigarette taxes and weak performance in its agri business offset healthy revenue growth, underscoring the challenges posed by rising input costs and geopolitical uncertainties.

The Kolkata-headquartered conglomerate, which has interests spanning cigarettes to packaged foods, posted a 27.6% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹29,523.30 crore. However, its net profit slipped 15.6% to ₹4,508.79 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday. The reported profit included a one-time gain of ₹405.88 crore from the revaluation of its existing stake in Sproutlife Foods Pvt. Ltd, the company behind Yoga Bar.

Excluding exceptional items, consolidated net profit after tax declined 23.2% year-on-year to ₹4,103 crore. Consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) also dropped 24% compared with the year-ago period.

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The company's top-line growth was supported by a 12% rise in its FMCG-Others segment. However, revenue from the cigarettes business fell 25% year-on-year, while the agri business reported a 16.55% decline in revenue to ₹8,082.06 crore.

ITC share price - Should you buy or sell? Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has maintained its ‘neutral’ rating on the ITC stock with a target price of ₹300.

“ITC has been trying to lower the tax impact (launched 30 new SKUs recently), but the sharp tax increase and competition from illicit cigarettes would take time to normalise. A calibrated price hike will continue to impact cigarette EBIT performance in the coming quarters. We maintain our Neutral rating on ITC with our SoTP-based TP of INR300 (implying 18x FY28E EPS),” the brokerage firm said in a note.

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Meanwhile, brokerage firm JM Financial has lowered the target price to ₹325, while maintaining ‘add’ on the FMCG stock.

“Factoring in higher EBIT decline in cigarettes, we are cutting FY27E EPS by 7%. The stock is trading at 19x/17x FY27E/28E EPS (below LT average) and has a dividend yield of ~5%, which restricts the downside; maintain ADD with a TP of INR 320 (earlier INR 325),” the firm said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.