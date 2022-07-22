ITC share price retraces from 52-week high. Good time to buy or accumulate?3 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 10:32 AM IST
- ITC shares have delivered alpha return in year-to-date time as it has outperformed key bench mark indices in YTD time
ITC share price: After climbing to its new 52-week highs on successive Wednesday and Thursday sessions, ITC shares have retraced from its recent highs and quoting below ₹300 apiece levels. Shares of ITC has been in uptrend since last week of February 2022. According to stock market experts, ITC shares are still in uptrend and today's fall should be seen as minor profit booking as the stock had been rallying for last two sessions.