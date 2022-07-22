ITC share price retraces from 52-week high. Good time to buy or accumulate?

Highlighting the fundamentals that may fuel ITC share price rally again, Punit Patni, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, "ITC Ltd. has proved its mettle and has been one of the best performers this year rising 36 per cent compared to a negative 5.50 per cent return of the Nifty 50. This outperformance can be attributed to its robust cash flows, virtually monopolistic cigarettes business, growing other segments like FMCG, and rising investors’ inclination towards value stocks. The stock has been testing investor's patience for the last 10 years and has just managed to give a meager ~6% CAGR in the last decade, the reason being rising ESG-based trends in investing, high reliance on the cigarette business for cash and profit generation, long gestation period in the FMCG business. However, times have changed and investors have realized the importance of cash flows in current turbulent times, and we believe that even after the recent outperformance more steam is left in the stock."

