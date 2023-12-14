ITC share price rises 1% as most analysts give a thumbs up to its prospects. The target prices indicate upto 16% gains.
Stock market today- Analysts have maintained positive view on ITC's growth prospects post the recent analysts/investors meet and say that moves by ITC are in the right direction for building sustainable growth. The target prices of four brokerages indicate an upside of up to 16% for the stock
ITC Ltd share price gained more than 1% during intraday trades on Thursday. The analysts have maintained positive view on growth prospects post the recent analysts/investors meet and say that moves by ITC are in the right direction for building sustainable growth.
