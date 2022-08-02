Should you buy ITC shares after strong Q1 performance across business verticals?1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 09:07 AM IST
- Jefferies has retained its Buy tag on ITC shares and has raised target price
ITC Ltd reported a 38% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹4,169 crore for the April-June quarter following a good performance by its business verticals. The company had posted a net profit of ₹3,013 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue grew over 41% to ₹18,320 crore from ₹12,959 crore a year ago.