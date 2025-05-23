ITC share price: Should you Buy or Sell the stock post Q4 Results, Dividend announcement?

Stock Market Today: ITC share price gained more than 1 % in the morning trades on Friday post Q4 Results, Dividend announcements made by the company. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock ?

ITC Q4 Results- The March quarter results (Q4FY25) of the diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd were announced on Thursday, May 22. The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹19,807 crore, which was enhanced by an extraordinary gain of ₹15,145 crore in Q4 due to the demerger of its Hotels Business into ITC Hotels Limited. In the consolidated financial statements, this gain was reported under discontinued operations.

The net profit after accounting for the extraordinary gain stood at ₹4,662 crore, which was less than the ₹5,190 crore recorded in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Operating revenue for the reporting quarter was ₹20,376 crore, which was 10% more than the ₹18,561 crore recorded in the March 2024 quarter and exceeded street expectations.

ITC Ltd- Analysts views Jefferies India Pvt Ltd said that ITC reported broadly in-line results despite severe pressure in FMCG & paperboards. Cigarette volume growth of 5% was in line withe Jefferies expectations and appears strong in the context of growth reported by FMCG peers. However Jefferies said that the business faced margin pressure (cost inflation along with limited product price hike). FMCG performance was affected mainly by tough macro conditions, resulting in sharp Ebit decline. Paperboards was also quite weak but offset by a strong agri segment.

Jefferies however maintains BUY ratings on the stock looking at reasonable valuations with target price of ₹535, though they have made a series of changes to their assumptions, resulting in a 1% cut in Earnings per share with the main reason being lack of visibility on cigarette price hike.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services also have maintained their BUY rating on ITC with sum of the parts SOTP-based target price of ₹525 ( 30 times March’27 estimated Price to earnings).

MOFSL says that Cigarettes, ITC's core business, has seen steady performance .

They expect ITC's sustainable growth in the cigarette's business with stable cigarette taxation.

Due to its category presence (huge unorganized mix, under-penetrated, etc.), ITC is experiencing industry-leading growth over peers, whereas the FMCG sector is experiencing moderation as a result of increased commodity costs, they added

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.