ITC share price target raised post Q3 results as cigarette business continues to be strong
- Continued momentum in cigarette volume, improving sales/ profitability performance of other businesses should continue to drive ITC's overall performance, as per analysts
After a positive surprise in the budget earlier this week, ITC reported a strong quarter with robust all-round performance, as per analysts, with cigarettes business growing by 18% year-on-year (YoY) aided by strong volume recovery. The FMCG major reported a 21% in its net profit for the third quarter ended December 2022 to ₹5,031 crore.
