ITC share price trades flat ahead of Q3 results today. Should you buy, sell or hold?
ITC is expected to report a net profit of ₹5,183 crore for the quarter ending December 2023, registering a growth of 3% from the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year, as per estimates by several brokerage firms.
ITC shares traded flat on Monday ahead of the announcement of Q3 results today. The FMCG giant is expected to report decent earnings for the third quarter of FY24.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message