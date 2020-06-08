Shares of ITC were up +0.43% at 10:53 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. ITC shares traded +0.43% higher at ₹200.80, giving it a market capitalization of ₹2,46,828.00 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.35% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods was up 0.4%. Among related stocks, GODFRYPHLP rose 1.36%, VSTIND fell 0.79%, and NTCIND rose 3.18%.

At day's high, ITC shares rose as much as 1.85% to ₹203.65, after opening at ₹202.40. ITC shares had closed at ₹199.95 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹200.50 to ₹203.65 on BSE.

On BSE, ITC shares had a 52-week high of ₹282.95 on Jul 08, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹134.95 on Mar 13, 2020. In the past one month, ITC shares have traded in a range of ₹157.10 to ₹205.25 while in the last week, between ₹195.00 to ₹205.25. 2.28 Lakh shares of ITC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, ITC had posted standalone revenues of ₹12013.01 crore and profits of ₹4141.93 crore.

