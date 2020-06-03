Shares of ITC were up +1.27% at 10:53 today on BSE, roughly on par with the broader Mumbai market. ITC shares traded +1.27% higher at ₹199.70, giving it a market capitalization of ₹2,45,475.86 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.19% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods was up 1.2%. Among related stocks, GODFRYPHLP rose 0.76%, VSTIND rose 2.19%, and NTCIND rose 4.76%.

At day's high, ITC shares rose as much as 1.85% to ₹200.85, after opening at ₹200.00. ITC shares had closed at ₹197.20 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹198.35 to ₹200.85 on BSE.

On BSE, ITC shares had a 52-week high of ₹282.95 on Jul 08, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹134.95 on Mar 13, 2020. In the past one month, ITC shares have traded in a range of ₹157.10 to ₹205.25 while in the last week, between ₹189.10 to ₹205.25. 2.13 Lakh shares of ITC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, ITC had posted standalone revenues of ₹12013.01 crore and profits of ₹4141.93 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via