ITC share price up 42% this year so far; Emkay sees further upside; here's why

ITC share price up 42% this year so far; Emkay sees further upside; here's why2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 05:19 PM IST
ITC shares have outperformed the Sensex benchmark, rising 61 per cent in the past year. Brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services believes the stock could rise even further. The firm cites the potential value-unlocking in ITC's hotel business as a near-term catalyst.
ITC shares price has outperformed the equity benchmark Sensex strongly in the last one year yet the stock may have some steam left as the company's structural prospects remain healthy. The stock has surged about 61 per cent in the last one year against a 22 per cent gain in the benchmark Sensex.
