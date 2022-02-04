Shares of ITC erased gains after surging in Friday's opening deals on the BSE post strong Q3 results. The cigarette-to-hotel conglomerate's consolidate net profit rose 15% to ₹4,056 crore during the third quarter. The stock was trading 0.3% lower at ₹233 per share in the early deals.

“ITC's share price witnessed profit booking after a positive opening despite a very strong set of results. If we look at the earnings then there is a clear beat on most of the parameters but there is no change in the behavior of stock price because every time it comes in the range of 235-240, it witnesses selling pressure," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

There was no announcement of hike in taxes on Cigarette prices in Budget 2-2022, which as per analysts, is positive for the cigaretter manufacturer. However, there is always a risk of a hike in taxes because it can be done in GST council meet.

ITC's cigarettes segment clocked a revenue of ₹6,958 crore in Q3FY22 as compared to ₹6,091 crore in the same period last fiscal. Meanwhile, the company's other FMCG division had a revenue of ₹4,099 crore as against ₹3,752 crore in the year-ago quarter.

“Technically, 240-245 is a critical supply zone however 100-DMA of 228 is an immediate support level while 221 is the next important support level. 210 -200 is acting as a strong base for a long time and only below this, we can expect any major weakness. On the upside, if it manages to trade above 245 level decisively then we can expect a move towards 265/300 levels," Meena highlighted.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

