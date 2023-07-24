Why ITC share price fell 4% on much-awaited hotel business demerger announcement? - Explained3 min read 24 Jul 2023, 05:08 PM IST
ITC share price: ITC's stock fell 3.87 per cent after the company announced the demerger of its hotel business, with only partial value unlocking expected.
ITC officially announced the demerger of its hotel business on Monday (July 24), putting all the rumours to rest. However, the news triggered a sharp selloff in the stock as shares of ITC fell 3.87 per cent to close at ₹470.90. In the intraday session, the stock hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹499.60.
