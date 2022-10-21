Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd reported a nearly 21% rise in net profit for the quarter ending September 2022 to ₹4,466 crore, helped by the cigarettes, agri and its hotels businesses. The company said that the pick-up in festive season linked demand helped offset inflationary headwinds that weighed on consumption expenditure. Analysts believe ITC is better placed as compared to its competition at least for the next few quarters and see the FMCG stock hitting ₹400 mark.

Brokerage PhillipCapital said ITC is better placed vs competition as more than 80% of the company’s profits are largely protected vs FMCG peers, who are grappling with twin issues of lower volume growth and hyperinflation in RM index and re-gaining lost market share from its peers acts as icing on the cake.

“In our view, structural issues still persists (ESG concerns, long -term growth trajectory for cigarette business) ; however ITC is likely to be silver lining amongst dark clouds for next few months (till next Union budget, which is likely to be scheduled on 1st Feb, 2023)," the note stated. The brokerage has maintained its Buy rating on ITC shares with a target price of ₹400 apiece.

“ITC continues to gain in the cigarettes market as organised share rises. With focus on digital adoption, customer centricity and agility ITC continues to deliver strong growth across segments. To take this into account, we are raising our FY23E/FY24E EPS by 7.3%/4.3%," said another brokerage Edelweiss with a revised 12-month target price of ₹400 (earlier ₹357) while maintaining Buy rating on the stock.

With atable taxation regime and healthy performance across segments, domestic brokerage and research firm Axis Securities continues to be positive on the stock from a medium to long-term perspective. While inflation remains a key monitorable, the brokerage anticipates some moderation going ahead; favourable monsoon and softening of key RM price should aid uptick in consumer demand. It has also maintained Buy with revised target price of ₹400 per share.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.