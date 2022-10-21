ITC shares: Analysts bullish post Q2. What is the next target price?

Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd reported a nearly 21% rise in net profit for the quarter ending September 2022 to ₹4,466 crore, helped by the cigarettes, agri and its hotels businesses. The company said that the pick-up in festive season linked demand helped offset inflationary headwinds that weighed on consumption expenditure. Analysts believe ITC is better placed as compared to its competition at least for the next few quarters and see the FMCG stock hitting ₹400 mark.

