ITC shares climb to 5-year high. Brokerage has 'Buy' tag, sees strong upside2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 01:12 PM IST
Shares of ITC Ltd climbed more than a per cent to ₹348 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's trading session, to 5-year high, despite a weak market with Sensex falling nearly 500 points. ITC shares have picked momentum in the last few sessions and have rallied 10% in a month as compared to 0.2% rise in benchmark Sensex.