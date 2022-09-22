ITC shares climb to 5-year high. Brokerage has 'Buy' tag, sees strong upside

“ITC’s recent price outperformance has kept investors gasping, however as argued in its report, we see potential for it to inch-up to new records soon, given likely potential for price hikes in cigarettes pre-empting next Union budget, strong underlying performance with improved profitability in the Foods portfolio, improving outlook and potential demerger for the Hotel business, and bridging valuation gap. Besides this, focus continues on augmenting distribution could scale up FMCG business and expand market share including cigarettes," said brokerage Centrum.