ITC shares: Up to 29% rally seen as brokerage remains optimistic2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 01:56 PM IST
- The brokerage house remains optimistic and has maintained its BUY recommendation on ITC shares
ITC Ltd is well placed to record strong performance in 3QFY23, driven by a) strong double digit growth in cigarette volume, b) sustained momentum in Papers and FMCG business, and c) robust recovery in Hotels, which is expected to report best ever quarter, as per brokerage and research firm Antique Stock Broking.
