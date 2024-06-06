ITC shares: Emkay Global downgrades rating, cuts target price on near-term headwinds
Emkay Global recently downgraded its rating on ITC shares to ‘Add’ from ‘Buy’ and also cut ITC share price target to ₹460 from ₹510 earlier, as it sees likely additional pressure from the surge in competition, and expectations of higher tax hike in the Union Budget to fund populist measures.
ITC shares got a ratings downgrade from brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services on the back of near-term business pressures like cigarette margin stress, demand in paper business and margin weakness, and the slowdown in agri business
