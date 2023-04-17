ITC shares cross ₹400 per share, hits 52-week high; can the rally continue?2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 12:07 PM IST
- ITC has been one of the top performers on the Street, rising nearly 19.81 per cent on a year-to-date basis
Shares of cigarette-to-hotel conglomerate ITC surged more than 1 per cent to ₹401.70 apiece on the BSE, trading at 52-week high, in Monday's trading session ahead of its fourth quarter earnings. Analysts remain bullish on the stock while maintaining their 'Buy' stance.
