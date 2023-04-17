Shares of cigarette-to-hotel conglomerate ITC surged more than 1 per cent to ₹401.70 apiece on the BSE, trading at 52-week high, in Monday's trading session ahead of its fourth quarter earnings. Analysts remain bullish on the stock while maintaining their 'Buy' stance.

The index heavyweight has been one of the top performers on the Street, rising nearly 19.81 per cent on a year-to-date basis. In the last one year, the shares have jumped nearly 50 per cent.

Domestic brokerage house Prabhudas Lilladher has an 'accumulate' rating on the ITC stock with a target price of ₹444, implying an upside of 13 per cent. The brokerage sees ITC among the best performers from the consumer space in the March 2023 quarter.

In its recent report earlier April, brokerage Sharekhan has reiterated its 'buy' call with a target price of ₹450, suggesting an upside poyential of 15 per cent. "Attractive valuations at 23 times/21 times its FY2024/FY2025E EPS and double-digit earnings growth visibility make it our preferred pick in the large consumer goods space from a medium to long-term perspective, the note said.

"Recent amendment in the Finance Bill 2023 on tobacco/tobacco products is unlikely to have any material impact on tax rates on cigarettes. Volume growth momentum in the cigarette business is likely to sustain in the quarters ahead," the brokerage said. "Consistent good growth in the cigarette business, strong tailwinds in the hotel business and scale-up in non-cigarette FMCG business makes its earning visibility better compared with peers."

Choice Broking Executive Director Sumeet Bagadia believes ₹400 is a key psychological level and once this is breached, the ITC stock may hit targets of ₹425, 440 per share in the next one-two month.

ITC dividend payout

In addition, ITC has declared 25 dividends since 3 July, 2001. In the past 12 months, ITC has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹12.25 per share, according to data from Trendlyne.

At the current share price of ₹401.50, this results in a dividend yield of 3.05 per cent.

On the daily chart from September last year to January this year, the share price has moved in a range of 318 to 356 odd levels. Volumes were quite low during this period.

The stock is likely to see further upside from here. The RSI Oscillator is moving in an upward trend along with an increase in volume, indicating further upside from here.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

