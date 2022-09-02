ITC shares hit new 52-week high, market cap crosses 4 trillion after 5 years

Bulls charged on ITC shares despite lacklustre sentiment in the overall market on Friday. The FMCG giant's shares have clocked a fresh 52-week high and traded near the level. Riding on a strong buying spree, ITC has crossed a market valuation of ₹4 trillion after 5 years. In a year, ITC shares have skyrocketed by nearly 55%. There is room for more upsurge in ITC shares as many analysts have given a buy rating on the company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}