ITC shares near 52-week high. Brokerage sees room for upside. Should you buy?2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 01:31 PM IST
- Motilal Oswal has maintained a buy rating on ITC with a target price of ₹450 as a result of better earnings, visibility over peers in the next few quarters, inexpensive valuations; and attractive dividend yield
As consumer companies continue to struggle in an uncertain operating environment, ITC is better placed than peers with accelerated earnings growth over the past two years, especially in FY23, and strong earnings visibility compared to peers into FY24 as well, said Motilal Oswal in a research note. The research and broking house believes that there is room for upside for ITC shares from current levels.
