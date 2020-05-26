MUMBAI : Shares of ITC Ltd zoomed 5% after after the company said it is going to acquire 100% stake in Sunrise Foods.

At 11:10 am, after hitting an intraday high of ₹194.95 apiece on the BSE, shares of ITC were trading 1.5% higher at 189.05. The benchmark Sensex gained 216 points or 0.72% at 30,889.46 .

Kolkata-based spice maker Sunrise Foods is a market leader in eastern India in the fast-growing spices category. The move will help ITC expand its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business, which at present spans packaged foods to personal care products.

According to analysts at Motilal Oswal, "The acquisition would significantly scale up its (ITC's) spices’ business. ITC would be able to generate synergies on sourcing and distribution due to its scale and pan-India presence through its FMCG-Others segment".

"ITC’s pace of acquisitions has picked up in recent years and we expect it to continue in the future as well. ITC is expected to have ₹33,000 cash and cash equivalents as of FY2020E," the brokerage added while putting a neutral rating on the stock.

The proposed acquisition will help ITC ramp up its spices business in the country. ITC already sells spices under its Aashirvaad brand, popular in markets such as Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

ITC's consolidated net profit jumped 29% to ₹4,047.87 crore on a 5.7% rise in net sales to ₹13,220.30 crore in Q3 December 2019 over Q3 December 2018.

