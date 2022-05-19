Shares of ITC rose to highest in 3 years in Thursday's opening deals after the FMCG major posted 12% growth in net profit to ₹4,195 crore for the January-March period, compared with ₹3,755 crore a year ago. The Kolkata-based company's revenue from operations rose 15% to ₹17,754 crore as against ₹15,404 crore in the last year period.

