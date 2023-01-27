ITC shares surge in a weak market, trade near 52-weak high2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 12:05 PM IST
- ITC shares surged more than 2% in a weak market to ₹348 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trading session
Shares of ITC Ltd surged more than 2% in a weak market to ₹348 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trading session, trading near its 52-week high level of ₹361.9 per share that it had hit in November 2022. On the other hand, the benchmark BSE Sensex declined over 800 points today, below the 60,000 mark.
