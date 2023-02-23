ITC share price today surges to all-time high, gains 16% in a month
- ITC share price has gained over 16% in a month as compared to about 2% fall in benchmark BSE Sensex
Shares of ITC Ltd surged to trade at all-time high by rallying more than 3% on the BSE in Thursday's trading session to ₹394 apiece. The stock has gained over 16% in a month as compared to about 2% fall in benchmark BSE Sensex, on the back of healthy Q3 earnings as well as brokerages remaining bullish on the all-round performance.
