ITC share price today surges to all-time high, gains 16% in a month

“3Y cigarette volume CAGR at 6%+ was a key positive and a benign tax environment should maintain the momentum. FMCG growth was industry-leading, with a positive surprise on margins. EBITDA growth remained strong at >20% as the company continues to recover from the pandemic. We boost EPS by 4-6% and raise our PT to ₹450. Reiterate Buy on ITC shares," global brokerage Jefferies had said in earnings review earlier this month. It has upgrade its FY23-25e EPS by 4-6%, marking the third straight quarter of EPS upgrades.