ITC shares hover around 5-year high. Axis Securities has 'Buy' tag3 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 03:37 PM IST
- In light of benign taxation, inexpensive valuations, and 5% dividend, Axis Securities recommend a Buy rating on ITC shares
With a stable taxation regime, domestic brokerage and research firm Axis Securities believes ITC is poised to deliver encouraging performance moving forward. It also remains positive on the recovery in the cigarette segment (back to pre-COVID level on an exit basis),as well as on the structural uptick in the FMCG revenue/margin and recovery in the Hotels and Paper & Paperboard divisions.