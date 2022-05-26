ITC shares dip as stock trades ex-dividend today

Along with its Q4FY22 earnings' release, ITC said its board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹6.25 per ordinary share of Re 1 each for FY22. Together with the interim dividend of ₹5.25 per share paid on March 4, 2022, the total dividend for the financial year ended 2021-22 amounts to ₹11.50 per share.

