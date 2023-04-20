So far, the year 2023 has been volatile for the Indian equity market but that has not been the case for FMCG giant ITC. The stock has seen more buying than selling in less than four months, logging double-digit gains. On Wednesday, ITC stock picked up momentum to touch a fresh 52-week high owing to a positive outlook for the company ahead. ITC's cigarette and FMCG business are factored to record double-digit earnings growth in FY24. This FMCG player is still attractive compared to its counterparts despite hitting a new 1-year high.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}