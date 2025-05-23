ITC, Sun Pharma to Grasim: Here are 5 stocks that announced dividend with Q4 Res

Dividend Stocks: ITC, Sun Pharma, Grasim , The Ramco Cements Ltd and Clean Science and Technology Limited are the 5 key stocks that announced dividend with Q4 Results

Dividend Payout , Record date details ITC Ltd- The Board of ITC recommended Final Dividend off 7.85 per Ordinary Share having face value of ₹1/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025, subject to declaration of the same by the members at the AGM. The company's 114th Annual General Meeting (or AGM), is scheduled for Friday, July 25, 2025;

If a final dividend is announced, it will be distributed to those members between Monday, July 28, 2025, and Thursday, July 31, 2025.Members are entitled to it., as per ITC release

In addition to the 6.50 per ordinary share interim dividend announced by the board on February 6, 2025, the total dividend for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, would be 14.35 per ordinary share, or 1/-each.

Record date for ITC dividend established Wednesday, May 28, 2025, as the Record Date in order to ascertain

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited- A Final dividend of Rs. 5.50/- (Rupees Five and Paise Fifty only) per equity share of Re. l/- (Rupee One only) each is recommended by the Board of SUN Pharma to the shareholders for their approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma record date- In order to determine which members are entitled to receive the final dividend, which must be paid by Friday, August 8, 2025, if approved at the Annual General Meeting, Monday, July 7, 2025, is set as the Record Date.

Grasim Industries Limited- Subject to shareholder approval at the Grasim's subsequent Annual General Meeting (AGM), a dividend of ₹ 10/- (Rupees Ten only) per equity share of face value of ₹ 2/- each was recommended for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, on fully paid-up and partially paid-up shares in proportion to their share in the paid-up share capital.

The Ramco Cements Ltd- The dividend of Rs.2/- per equity share of face value of Re.l/- each has been proposed by The Ramco Cements for FY25.

Clean Science and Technology Limited- For the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, a final dividend of Rs. 4 (400%) each equity share with a face value of Re. 1 each is proposed by Clean Science and Technology. The members must approve the Final Dividend at the next Annual General Meeting, which will take place within the allotted time frame