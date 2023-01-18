Apart from the Q3 earnings season, investors' focus has also shifted toward Union Budget 2023 which is less than two weeks away. Markets have majority of the time seen positive momentum during the pre and post-budget days in the past. Ahead of the main budget announcement, brokerage LKP Securities is bullish on six stocks and identified them as pre-budget picks. These stocks are from diverse sectors like FMCG, infrastructure, Agri, and power among others.

