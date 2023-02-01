ITC to Tata Consumer: These stocks to give big upside on budget 2023 proposals
- In budget 2023, FM Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to raise agriculture credit target by more than 11 per cent in YoY basis
The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to increase agriculture credit target by more than 11 per cent (YoY) in the financial year 2023-24. The finance minister made an announcement in this regard while presenting the Union Budget 2023 in the parliament. According to stock market experts, this is going to push stocks like Godrej Agrovet, Britannia and Tata Consumers.
