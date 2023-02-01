ITC to Tata Consumer: These stocks to give big upside on budget 2023 proposals

On why ITC shares are surging, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "The tobacco company is expected to benefit of this budget proposal to some extent and ITC shares are looking positive on chart pattern and one can add this stock in one's portfolio after the budget 2023 proposal. One should maintain buy on dips strategy in the scrip and keep target of ₹375 to ₹380 in mind. But, one must maintain stop loss at ₹345 apiece while taking position in the scrip.